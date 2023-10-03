LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police released poor-quality photos Tuesday of a suspect with the hope someone might have better images or information about a theft at a construction site.

The theft of the heavy construction equipment was reported on Sept. 23, around 4 p.m., at a site in the 3600 block of W. Sunset Road east of Valley View Boulevard.

LVMPD says this is a photo of the back of the suspect who stole the construction equipment. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police say the suspect was seen driving a silver SUV or Chevrolet Suburban equipped with GPS that was discarded from the vehicle.

This image shows the silver SUV in the background. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police are continuing to look for better images or surveillance video of the theft and are requesting anyone with information on the theft to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.