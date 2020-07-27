Police investigate east valley car-jackings, suspects in custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the recovery of a stolen vehicle that originated near Stewart Avenue.

After the suspect car-jacked two additional vehicles, two suspects collided with a truck at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Both suspects are in custody and the investigation remains on-going.

Road closures are as follows:

  • Colton Avenue and Lamb Boulevard
  • Cheyenne Avenue and Ables Lane
  • Cartier Avenue and Lamb Boulevard

This is all the information we have at this time. The 8 News Now crew is headed to the scene and will provide an update soon.

