LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing at the footbridge between New York New York, and the MGM Grand hotel Saturday night.

The deadly stabbing happened on the pedestrian bridge near Tropicana and Las Vegas Blvd.

Investigators believe an argument led to the stabbing of a man who died shortly after. Police arrested a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.