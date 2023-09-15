LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead following a shooting outside of an apartment complex north of downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said officers responded to the 1600 block of Searles Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

Police investigate deadly shooting in apartment complex parking lot on Searles Ave. on Sept. 15, 2023. (KLAS)

A witness told 8 News Now, the victim was seen a few hours earlier sitting on a bench in a nearby parking lot. Police said witnesses told them they saw a man in dark clothing leave the scene.

A few blocks away, at Bonanza Road and Bruce Street, a police vehicle was involved in a crash with a car that police said was seen driving recklessly away from the scene. There is no information yet if that might be connected to the homicide.ne.