Police investigate deadly crash on Spring Mountain, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Friday morning on the intersection of Spring Mountain and Decatur Blvd.

According to Lt. Jesse Roybal with Metro, at least one person was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police have closed roads in the area, and drivers should find other routes this morning.

Westbound Spring Mountain Road is closed before drivers reach Decatur, and Decatur is closed in both directions at Spring Mountain.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

