LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A date has been set for Scotty's Castle in Death Valley to reopen to the public after a flash flood caused $47 million in damage in 2015. But that date is still two years away.

According to the National Park Service, repair work continues at the popular 1920s-era Scotty's Castle. The repairs are being done piecemeal and the park is paying for them with entrance fees, federal road money, deferred maintenance accounts and donations spread over multiple years. The planned opening date is set for Oct. 2021.