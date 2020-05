LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police is investigating a drowning incident involving a 2-year-old that fell into a pool at a residence in the 5400 block of Rose Hills St..

Metro police confirmed to 8 News Now that a child was pulled from a pool and CPR was performed shortly after 1:20 p.m. when medics arrived. The child was taken to Summerlin Hospital where the his/her condition is unknown at this time.

