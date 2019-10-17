Police, family still looking for answers in girl’s 1999 disappearance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of girl reported missing in Las Vegas 20 years ago is holding out hope that someone has information that can help solve the case.

Karla Rodriquez, 7, disappeared on Oct. 20, 1999 near the 700 block of St. Louis Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.

No leads in the case have ever resulted in an arrest. Police and Project Alert, which was affiliated with the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, believe the girl was abducted by a stranger.

Metro Police and the Rodriguez family will hold a news conference on Friday, Oct. 18.