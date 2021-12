LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — LVMPD investigators are on the scene of a fatal crash at Silverado Ranch and Crisman Ridge St., near Arville.

According to information provided by Metro Police’s Lt. David Gordon, a passenger was taken to the hospital and died shortly after Monday morning and another passenger is in critical condition.

Police are searching for the driver of the other car involved in the crash after he fled the scene on foot.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.