Police chase on Las Vegas Strip ends with arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is in custody following a police chase that took place on the Las Vegas Strip and in the downtown area late Sunday night. Metro police said it happened after officers observed a suspected drug deal in just off Las Vegas Boulevard north of Sahara Avenue.

Police began following the suspect around 11:15. In an effort to evade police, the suspect hit several other vehicles during the incident and drove in the downtown area, along Maryland Parkway and then onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police used a PIT maneuver on the Strip near the Wynn Resort which stopped the suspect’s car. Police said he attempted to run into the Wynn but was arrested just after midnight.

