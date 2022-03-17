PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police reported a 61-year-old Puna man was charged with attempted murder after he threatened another man with a large kitchen knife and hit him with a vehicle.

According to police, Kelley O. Calvert of Kurtistown was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Monday, March 14, at Paradise Court in Tiki Gardens on the Big Island. Police said officers responded to a report of a 58-year-old man that was threatened with a knife and “intentionally struck with a vehicle.”

The victim was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Upon further investigation, police found that Calvert went to the victim’s residence, yelled about killing a dog, verbally threatened to kill the victim and left.

Later, police stated Calvert went back to the victim’s residence, parked his vehicle in the front, exited and chased the victim with a large kitchen knife. When the victim tried to go back to his property, Calvert intentionally drove his vehicle toward him, hitting the 58-year-old and another parked vehicle, police added.

After he hit the victim, police said Calvert left the area again.

Hawaii Island police later went to Calvert’s residence where his vehicle was parked and saw Calvert retreat into his residence.

Officers noticed Calvert holding a large kitchen knife while verbally engaging with him. Calvert initially refused to exit his house while verbally threatening the officers. Police added that he eventually left after they negotiated with him. During the arrest, police said Calvert tried to resist and assaulted an officer.

According to police, Calvert’s bail was set at $272,000, and his first court appearance was on Tuesday, March 15.