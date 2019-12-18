Police: Cable man robs, kills elderly woman he was setting up services for

IRVING, Tex. (KLAS) — Getting a visit from the cable guy to hook up your service — it’s a regular occurrence for millions of cable users. But things turned deadly for an elderly woman living in Irving, Texas.

Police said Roy James Holden Jr. went back to the home of an 83-year-old woman who he provided cable services for and robbed and stabbed her. According to The Dallas Morning News, the victim was identified as Betty Thomas.

Officers said she was found her in her home dead with multiple stab wounds. Police said Holden Jr., who met Thomas when he was at her house working for Spectrum Cable, took Thomas’ wallet and identification with him when he left the scene.

Holden Jr. was arrested and charged with her murder.