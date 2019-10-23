Police arrest second suspect in July homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a second suspect in a deadly shooting that happened in July in a neighborhood near Cheyenne Avenue and Rampart Boulevard.

Darzell Victor, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of murder, discharging a gun into an occupied structure and conspiracy to commit murder.

Another suspect, Alvester Wilson, 28, was arrested in mid-July.

According to Metro Police, the shooting happened on July 3 at an apartment complex on Soaring Gulls Drive. The victim, Michael Rakem Menephee, 20, was shot in the head when he answered the front door of an apartment.

