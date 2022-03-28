LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Henderson Police responded to a reported battery with a deadly weapon at approximately 1:25 p.m. in the area of Palo VerdeDrive and Burkholder Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation suggests two juvenile victims were struck with a vehicle.

According to police, one victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second victim reportedly sustained minor injuries, but was treated at the scene.

The suspect driving the vehicle has been detained, according to police, but has not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.