Pole Position Raceway debuts virtual reality esports arena in August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pole Position Raceway, a Las Vegas’ indoor karting destination, presents a new high energy Esports attraction that allows guests to interactively compete in a virtual reality (VR) gaming series where drivers lap around their popular indoor track.

Debuting Saturday, August 1, Pole Position Raceway’s new Omni Arena by Virtuix takes VR to another level.

Comprised of a built-in staging area for a quick player set up with unique 360-degree motion platforms, players can feel like they’re in the game without ever leaving the platform.

Players will be immersed in VR and challenge their friends in the combat arena with games like Elite Force, slay hordes of zombies in VRZ or become a legendary pirate in Blackbeard.

Local and national leaderboards will keep contestants coming back for more by establishing a community of frequent players on an online social hub so players can meet friends and compare stats and win monthly contests for up to $100,000 in annual prizes!

“While many businesses are shutting their doors, Pole Position Raceway is re-investing in our community. We want to give our racers another community-driven activity to look forward to right inside of our facility, so we’re thrilled to be the first in Las Vegas to introduce the Omni Arena and to include an additional interactive experience for our guests that benefits them the more they play,” said Brad Mark, COO of Pole Position Raceway.

“The Omni Arena is truly one-of-a-kind and is another way to increase our efforts to support our local fanbase with an exciting activity located where our guests already enjoy competing on our track!” added Mark.

The Omni Arena Esports games include Elite Force, VR Zombies, Core Defense, Blackbeard and more. All players that play Omni Arena can participate in the weekly and monthly Omniverse ESPORTS™ contests with annual cash prizes of $100,000!

To reserve a Omni Arena experience, please visit polepositionraceway.com/las-vegas/.

To ensure the health and safety of racers, Pole Position Raceway has implemented safety measures including kart and helmet sanitization between every use, reduced building capacity, hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility, and much more.

To see the complete list of proactive cleaning measures at the facility, click here.