Planet Hollywood’s Miracle Mile Shops to charge for parking

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Planet Hollywood announcing it will begin charging for parking at its self-parking garages effective immediately.
According to the resort the property had always maintained free parking for all guests until this new announcement.
“Convenience and ease of access to the Miracle Mile Shops parking garage has remained our top priority, and we have continued to monitor how the current uptick of visitors and the return of paid parking to surrounding properties has impacted our parking garage capacity. In an effort to ensure parking is easily accessible and reserved for resort guests, we have made the decision to move to paid parking, effective today, Monday, August 2.”-Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino