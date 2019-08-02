Plane makes emergency landing on road

PARKLAND, Wash. — A single prop plane made an emergency landing on a road in Parkland, Washington, near Tacoma on Thursday morning.

The pilot was able to land on the normally busy street during a break in traffic. He even came to a stop at the red light.

According to Washington State Patrol, there was a malfunction with the plane’s fuel system.

No one was injured. Trooper Clint Thompson happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch the amazing landing. The trooper helped the pilot push the plan to a nearby parking lot.