Plane makes emergency landing at LAX, engine on fire

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — A Philippines Airlines jet made an emergency landing at LAX just after takeoff Thursday, after flames were seen shooting out of its right engine.

Flames were spewing out of the engine — and plumes of black smoke.

Adam Taylor boarded a plane with his wife and daughter at LAX on an international flight bound for Manila. Taylor says he intended to film his young daughter’s reaction as the plane lifted off the ground, but ended up getting video of flames shooting out of the aircraft’s engine just below the right wing.

There were more than 300 on board the Boeing 777.

The FAA says the engine stopped working, but the plane still managed to land safely and no one was hurt. A passenger said it was a rough landing, but he believes the pilot did their best.

The FAA is still working to confirm the cause of the engine fire.