Placido Domingo starts US performances amid sexual misconduct allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — When opera superstar Placido Domingo appeared in Europe after being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, his performances were greeted with rapturous ovations.

This week, the spotlight moves to the U.S., where Domingo faces two investigations into his behavior and is scheduled to help kick off the new season at New York’s Metropolitan Opera. Companies in three other American cities have canceled his performances due to the allegations.

Wednesday’s appearance in “Macbeth” marks the tenor’s first U.S. performance since the publication of two Associated Press stories in which numerous women said he sexually harassed them or engaged in other inappropriate behavior, including one soprano who said he grabbed her bare breast under her robe.

Domingo has called the allegations “in many ways, simply incorrect,” without providing any specifics.