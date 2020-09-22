Pickleball Open gets underway in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While sports across the board have been impacted by the coronavirus and many smaller leagues are cancelling games, the Las Vegas Pickleball Open has missed a step.

If you don’t know, pickleball is a cross between tennis, badminton and ping pong. It started in the early 1970s and has gained in popularity. It’s one of the fastest growing racquet sports in the U.S.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino has more pickleball courts than any other venue in Las Vegas and is hosting the event from Sept. 22 – Sept. 27.

The tournament offers professional players a competitive prize package of $25,000 split between grand prize, silver, and bronze medalists.

At a time when other tournaments are witnessing a decrease in registration of 50% or more, registration numbers for the Las Vegas Pickleball Open are more than half of last year’s total.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the tournament has approximately 450 registered amateur and professional players from across the country.

The tournament will also welcome the return of No. 1 ranked men’s pro Ben Johns and No. 1 ranked women’s pro Simone Jardim to play in this year’s tournament.

Although no spectators are allowed at the tournament, it can be watched live. You can find details at this website.