LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Suncoast Hotel & Casino is listed for sale, in what Colliers International is calling a "once-in-a-lifetime generational opportunity." So, how much will it cost? The price is only available upon request to qualified investors.

The listing of the 1.3 million-square-foot property boasts its fantastic location in Summerlin on the high-profile real estate corner of Alta and Rampart.