Photographer turns Santa tantrums into art, books 7,000 slots in 10 minutes

ATLANTA (KLAS) — If you have kids, chances are that you’ve been in the situation of coordinating a photo opp with Santa. You’re looking for the picture-perfect moment, but what you wind up with is a screaming kid and tired-looking Kris Kringle.

It doesn’t have to be an upsetting moment, though. One photographer has turned the ‘Santa Tantrum’ into an art.

“We have parents hoping their kids will cry, and they leave disappointed if they don’t,” said photographer Jeff Rothman. “When they get older and their kids get older, they can go and sit around, you know at Christmas, and share those photos and then laugh about it.”

Jeff is so good at capturing the emotion, he had 7,000 slots available in six weeks, and they booked in 10 minutes.