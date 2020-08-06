Phase 2 of NHL Draft Lottery now set

NEW YORK (Aug. 6, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today that Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery – which will award the first overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft – will be conducted at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio on Monday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. ET.



The event, which will be hosted by NHL Network’s Jamie Hersch and feature an interview with top-ranked North American skater Alexis Lafreniere, will be broadcast live on NBCSN and NHL Network in the U.S. as well as Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.



The eight teams that do not advance from the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers will be eligible to win Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery. All participants will have the same odds (12.5%) and will be represented in the lottery machine by one ball with their team logo.



The seven teams not selected in Phase 2, in inverse order of their points percentages at the time of the pause in the regular season, will be assigned 2020 NHL Draft positions 9 through 15.



Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery is being conducted because one of eight placeholders – ‘Team E’ – won the First Draw of Phase 1, which was held on June 26. Team E, in the No. 12 position, had a 2.5-percent chance of being selected.



The Los Angeles Kings won the Second Draw, while the Ottawa Senators (with a position previously acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks) won the Third Draw.



The order of selection for the first 15 drafting positions in the First Round, only, of the 2020 NHL Draft currently is:



1. TBD*

2. Los Angeles Kings

3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)

4. Detroit Red Wings

5. Ottawa Senators

6. Anaheim Ducks

7. New Jersey Devils

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. TBD*

10. TBD*

11. TBD*

12. TBD*

13. TBD*

14. TBD*

15. TBD*

* To be determined by Phase 2 of 2020 NHL Draft Lottery



The remaining 16 selections for the First Round (#16-31) will be determined by the results of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.