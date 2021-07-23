PETS WEEK: Sasha Loftis shares story of how her furry family grew to include a horse, dog, rabbit and cat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our themed-week continues with Sasha Loftis and her unique pet family. It’s not every day you meet an animal lover who has a horse, dog, cat and a rabbit.
“Pets Week” is about all things pets, how they bring value to our lives and how we can do the same for them.
Sasha joined us in the 8 News Now Digital Studio to share how her pet family grew.
Sasha’s story begins with Mocha, her 16-year-old horse she brought with her to Las Vegas. She has had the mare since she was a foal. Sasha has been riding horses since she was a toddler.
The rest of her furry family was found through adoption.
Keaton, her 10-month-old dog, was a rescue she adopted from South Korea.
Heartly, her cat, was rescued from the dumpster outside 8 News Now last year. Sasha named her Heartly because she has a perfect heart on her ear.
Henry the rabbit was adopted from The Humane Society in Tucson, Arizona, four years ago. Sasha says this little guy thinks he’s a dog.
“One found me from the shelter, the other from the street. These two are the best things that ever happened to me,” Sasha said in a social media post on April 20, 2021, for National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day.
It seems her furry family has adjusted nicely to the desert heat, as well.
Thank you for sharing your furry family with us for “Pets Week,” Sasha!