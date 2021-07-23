PETS WEEK: Christian Cázares introduces us to his ‘great and very spoiled’ dogs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our themed-week continues with Christian Cázares and his animal family. “Pets Week” is about all things pets, how they bring value to our lives and how we can do the same for them.

Matteo is his 2.5-year-old King Charles Spaniel, and Lucy is his golden doodle that is about to turn a year old. He says both are great dogs — even though they are “very spoiled!”

“We travel with them, and they are the reason our lives are anything but dull,” Christian says.

Christian shared that growing up, he always had pets around the house, so he loves the value they provide.

Both have their own Instagram accounts:

These furry family members definitely provide a lot of love.

Doing stories about pets, like traveling and insurance, might seem common sense for many, but Christian says they help pet owners who are juggling life with their first dog or cat and hopes these stories will help ease some of their troubles.

Thank you for introducing us to Lucy and Matteo. They are definitely Instagram-worthy. Below are a few more photos if you need a little motivation on why you should add a pet to your life!