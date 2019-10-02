Peter Ambler: Giffords director relies on proven gun control strategies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Peter Ambler, executive director and co-founder of Giffords, called the 2020 Gun Safety Forum a big day for the movement. The forum features Democratic presidential candidates speaking at the Enclave in Las Vegas.

Universal background checks are a priority for the organization, and Ambler deflected a search for a “litmus test” for candidates.

“The Giffords plan is to regulate the 15 million or so estimated assault weapons in circulation under a law called the National Firearms Act, which was originally enacted in 1934, to regulate particularly dangerous guns and accessories.”

Ambler mentioned bumpstocks, AR-15s and AK-47s as the organization looks for effective regulation.

Ambler tied attacks on background checks directly to spikes in homicides.

Ambler joined Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly to launch Giffords in 2013. The organization is formerly known as Americans for Responsible Solutions.