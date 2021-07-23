Pet Week: The Animal Foundation serving the community through its pet food pantry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the past few years, The Animal Foundation’s ‘Keeping Every Person and Pet Together program’ (KEPPT) has offered a helping hand to community pet owners in need of assistance and this year is no different.

Once a month the program offers cat and dog owners in the Las Vegas valley pet food and assistance.

“We have actually had a consistent need with or without COVID in terms of families reaching out to us. We always know there is a need in the community and we always are striving to meet that need and to remove whatever challenges pet owners may be facing,” said Ari Medecki, the program manager for The Animal Foundation’s pet food pantry.

The KEPPT program also accepts food donations to help keep up with demand.

For more information on how you can donate click here.