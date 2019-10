NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a fatal crash near W. Carey and Rancho Drive. It happened after 3:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of W. Carey Avenue.

The crash involved two cars. The person who died is said to be in their 60s.

No other details were released, but impairment is not suspected. Simmons to Rancho is closed while police investigate.