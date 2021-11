LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run along I-15 just south of Lamb.

The crash happened Sunday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m.

The pedestrian dead on the scene.

Troopers say the car did not remain on scene.

#Breaking Fatal crash involving a pedestrian on northbound I-15, south of Lamb. Multiple lane closures are in place with one lane remaining open. Expect delays and avoid the area. #FatalCrash #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 7, 2021

No word on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The crash investigation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.