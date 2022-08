A person was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person has been hospitalized with critical injuries after apparently crashing their car into a gate.

Metro detectives are investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road.

Washington will be closed in both directions between Mojave and Pecos roads while the crash investigation continues.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.