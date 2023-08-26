LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in west Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred at 8:51 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way in west Las Vegas.

According to police, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Charleston Boulevard struck a man who was crossing Hualapai Way against a red light. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim. Further details on the crash or the driver of the vehicle were not immediately available.

Some roadways in the crash area have been closed, and police expect them to remain closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.