Percance vial en la autopista U.S.95 con I-11 dejó como saldo dos muertos y varios heridos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A week from Wednesday, a longtime tradition known as the "Tolling of the Bells" will be used for the remembrance to all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

At 6:50 am — which was the approximate time of the South Tower collapse at the World Trade Center — a bell will be rung in front of Las Vegas Fire Station Five for the tribute. It will also be transmitted across Las Vegas Fire & Rescue's communications channels.