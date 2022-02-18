Peppermill on the Strip closed for the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Peppermill restaurant and Fireside Lounge on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip has closed its doors Friday and the owner says it will stay that way until at least Monday.

The reason for the popular restaurant closing for several days is fairly simple. According to the owner work needed to be done to replace old electrical wiring that was behind a wall. To do this the power needs to be off and then the county needs to approve of the repairs.

(Las Vegas)The Fireside Lounge inside The Peppermill Las Vegas restaurant. (Photo by Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Peppermill has been in this location for just over 50 years, opening its doors to the public for the first time on December 26, 1972. The restaurant and Fireside Lounge have been the backdrop for classic films and TV shows like “Casino,” “Showgirls,” and “The Cotton Club.”