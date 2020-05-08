Pence’s press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Marc Short, Chief of Staff for Vice President Mike Pence (L) talks with Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as participate in a Fox News Virtual Town Hall with Anchor Bill Hemmer, in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the United States, with New York’s case count doubling every three days according to governor Andrew Cuomo. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to CBS News. The news was released via President Donald Trump during a roundtable Friday.

CBS News says it’s not clear when Miller, who is also the wife to top Trump aide Steven Miller, last interacted with the president or vice president, but she was within close proximity to the vice president.

The latest coronavirus scare for the Trump Administration comes after it was announced Thursday that a member of the military who served the president as a personal valet tested positive for the virus. The White House says it is increasing the regularity of testing for those who come into contact with the president and vice president to occur daily, instead of weekly.