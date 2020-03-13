Pelosi, White House near agreement on coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. Capitol is seen at the end of the day Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Washington, after the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges, abuse of power and obstructing Congress. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are hoping to announce agreement on a coronavirus aid package. The measure would provide sick pay, free testing and other resources in an effort to calm teetering financial markets and the mounting crisis.

Pelosi said she hoped to have an announcement on Friday. The deal would provide funding and resources for American workers, families and businesses reeling with health and financial problems from the crisis.

The House could swiftly vote on the measure Friday. The agreement could come as Washington strains for a comprehensive response to the coronavirus outbreak.