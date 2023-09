LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was killed when he was struck by a commercial fuel truck on I-15 on Sunday.

The crash was reported around 11:46 a.m. on I-15 northbound, just south of Lake Mead Boulevard.

According to Nevada State Police, the pedestrian was walking in the far right freeway lane when the truck hit him. The man died at the scene from his injuries. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

Troopers say the freeway is no place for a pedestrian.