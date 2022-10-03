LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit and killed in a crash near Jones Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue on Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The crash was reported just before 11:20 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, where they were later pronounced dead.

No other details have been released.

A bicyclist was also hit in a crash earlier Monday morning and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story.