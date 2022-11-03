LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in Henderson.

An older model gold SUV with no plate, possibly a Tahoe or Suburban, was traveling southbound on Boulder highway near Gibson Road around 1 p.m. before hitting a pedestrian and driving away, Henderson police said.

The vehicle will have right front bumper damage, heavy windshield damage, and will be missing the right side mirror, police said.

The driver was described as a Black woman about 30 years old with a heavy build and shoulder-length brown hair.

“It is undetermined whether the pedestrian will survive,” police said in a news release.

The area will be closed for the next few hours while police investigate the crash.

No other details were released.