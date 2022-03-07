LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A woman was arrested on Mar. 1 for a DUI hit-and-run, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

According to an arrest report, Evi Haggerton struck a pedestrian at Lee’s Discount Liquor located at 4421 N Rancho Dr. She then proceeded to drag them under her vehicle onto the southbound lanes of Rancho Drive.

The victim, whose current condition is not known, was able to dislodge themself from under the vehicle.

According to the report, Haggerton fled the scene and continued driving until eventually rear-ending another vehicle near the intersection of Craig Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

After the crash, police arrived at the scene and spoke to Haggerton, stating that she smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred speech.

A field sobriety test was administered and Haggeerton was taken into custody.

According to the report, a blood sample was taken from Haggerton, but the results have not been released.