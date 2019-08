LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was hit, killed by a vehicle on Interstate 15 around 5:30 a.m.

#TrafficAlert Fatal Auto-Pedestrian crash northbound I-15 south of Craig Rd. All travel lanes are closed. Traffic being diverted off of the highway at Craig Rd. PIO enroute. #drivesafenv #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 24, 2019

The fatal crash occurred on northbound I-15, just south of Craig Road. All lanes of traffic on northbound I-15 were closed until 9:30 a.m., while NHP conducted their investigation.