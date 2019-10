LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —Police are on the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. It happened at North Buffalo Drive and Trinity Peak Avenue just after 8 pm in Las Vegas.

Police say impairment is not expected to be a factor in the crash. The driver also remained on the scene of the crash.

The pedestrian was critically injured, but we do not know their current status. Police are still on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story.