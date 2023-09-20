LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — September is national PCOS awareness month. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome affects one in 10 women and experts suspect it’s underdiagnosed but there are some things women can do to help combat the symptoms with lifestyle and nutrition changes.

PCOS is the leading cause of infertility and can also lead to greater health conditions like heart attack, stroke, sleep apnea, and endometrial cancer.

“PCOS is a syndrome so it’s going to look different on every woman,” said Tara Noseck RD, an integrative dietician with Neat Nutrition.

She specializes in PCOS which is characterized by cysts on the ovaries, irregular periods, and high levels of the hormone, androgen.

“The physical symptoms of those male androgens are going to be hair growth on the face in a male pattern, androgenic alopecia in a male pattern, acne, and oily skin, so very distressing things for a female,” Nosek said.

Aside from medication often prescribed by doctors to control insulin resistance and hormones. She recommends some simple lifestyle tips to get started.

“Blood sugar balance and anti-inflammatory diet are two things I would start with that you can start doing on your own.”

That means cutting out processed foods, sugary drinks, and adding leafy vegetables, and healthy fats like salmon. She said it’s important to get protein in every meal.

“That’s probably one of the most important pieces, getting that protein to put that stability into the blood sugar.”

Noseck says nutrition and lifestyle changes are the simplest solutions to feeling better but are often not considered as a first line of treatment. She has more information at this link.

Nutrition looks different for everyone so it’s best to work with someone to find out what works best for you. You can also find more information on PCOS at this link.