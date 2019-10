LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At this cafe in Green Bay, Wisconsin, customers are welcome to pay it forward to help feed the hungry.

J&J Cafe has a bulletin board where customers can pay for a meal in advance to be used by someone who needs it. The cafe has only been open a month, but numerous customers are taking part in pre-paying meals.

The owner of the cafe calls his customers the real heroes in trying to make a difference in the the lives of others.