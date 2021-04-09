Paving work to close access to westbound Oakey from Las Vegas Boulevard through April

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Access to westbound Oakey Boulevard from Las Vegas Boulevard will close early Monday morning through the end of the month, according to the City of Las Vegas.

Crews will close access to westbound lanes sometime around 6 a.m. for repaving that will last through April 30.

One lane northbound and one lane southbound will remain open on Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the city. Access will continue to be open to eastbound Oakey from Las Vegas Boulevard as work in the intersection continues.

The work is part of the three-year paving project on Las Vegas Boulevard, from Stewart Avenue to Sahara Avenue, that started a year ago.

To receive regular project updates via email, please send your email address to LVBInfo@lasvegaspaving.com. For questions and concerns during the project, call 702-448-9100.