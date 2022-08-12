LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Paseo Verde came up a bit short in its quest for a berth in the Little League World Series on Friday, losing 7-3 to Utah-Snow Canyon in the Mountain Regional championship game in San Bernardino, California.

The Henderson-based team ran into some clutch hitting from Kolby Lameroux, who drove in five runs, and a solid pitching effort by Reggie Ence.

Lameroux’s three-run homer in the third inning snapped a 2-2 tie. He drove in the game’s first two runs in the opening inning with a single.

Ence, meanwhile, worked five innings, allowing six hits and three runs. He was limited to 85 pitches, based on rules of the tournament for 11 and 12 year olds.

Brex Whitney pitched the final inning, a scoreless sixth, for Snow Canyon. He allowed three hits and got the final batter on a groundout with the bases load.