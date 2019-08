Happy retirement, Ditto and Major! The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida threw a retirement party for two valued members – who happen to be horses!

Ditto is a 22-year-old Standardbred who was donated to the sheriff’s office 17 years ago after a career of racing. Major, 14, a Thoroughbred who was also a former race horse has been with the force for 10 years.

The two horses will spend their retirement at a farm that is a home for older horses and has another 147 retirees living there.