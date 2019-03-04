Part 2 of JC’s interview with Smokey Robinson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- "Project Enchilada:" It sounds like it has to do with Mexican food, but it's actually the master plan that was adopted by the City of Las Vegas back in 2016. Project Enchilada aims to bring redevelopment to the Fremont East area. One of the projects involves the Safari Motel.

The old downtown Las Vegas motel was built in 1956, but now it's going to be converted into a 21 unit apartment complex thanks to approval from the Las Vegas City Council. The city council granted Santa Monica-based realtor and Safari Motel owner Mary Mashhadi up to $95,000 in financial assistance for the project from the redevelopment agency.