Parents voice concerns over CCSD reopening plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some parents are worried about the possibility of distance learning for the next school year.

Tasha Barnes has two sons in the school district, and one is autistic. Right now, she’s balancing working full time, while trying to help her sons with their remote schooling.

Since her sons have very different needs, it’s been a challenge.

“It’s a lot. I don’t know how CCSD can expect us to do this all,” Barnes said. “Already I can tell that my kids haven’t learned much from me teaching them, and I feel so bad because I’m his mother. I should be able to teach him.”

Right now, the school district’s plan is being sent to the Nevada Department of Education for review. If approved, it will go back to the board for potential changes.

Parents like Jackie, hope to keep their kids home and out of the classroom.

“These are our children,” Jackie said. “We cannot send them back into the classroom with such an uncertainty out there. Not knowing what’s going to happen to your children?”

She told 8 News Now parents need to step up for the safety of their kids.

“There’s so many resources out there,” Jackie said. “As a parent I feel like I would be failing my children if I didn’t take advantage of those resources.”

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara discussed the plan Friday, saying principals are chomping at the bit, and this was a way to get the ball rolling on the new school year.

“I think there’s a lot of anxiety, a lot of concerns. So I have those same concerns,” Dr. Jara said. “I want to make sure it’s healthy for our children, and safe for our adults to be able to come back to school.”

On Friday, CCSD sent out surveys to parents in English and Spanish. The information they receive will help them determine whether or not to make changes to the current plan.