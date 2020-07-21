Parents, teachers react to CCSD’s recommendation for full-time distance learning for start of the new school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is now recommending full-time distance learning for the beginning of the upcoming school year. The news comes as coronavirus cases in Southern Nevada — and across the state — are increasing.

Parents 8 News Now spoke with say they are torn on the new recommendation. It will be brought up at the CCSD Board of Trustees’ special meeting on Tuesday.

The district released the following statement:

Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, during the Clark County School District Board of School Trustees Special Meeting that begins at 4 p.m., staff will make a recommendation to begin instruction for students on August 24, 2020, with full-time distance education. As the health and safety of our students, families and staff remains our top priority, and due to the continuous increases of COVID-19 positive cases, the distance education option is currently the most responsible course of action. Licensed professionals, administrators and support professionals will report for duty on August 5, 2020. The two-week period before students begin classes, will be utilized to provide professional learning to maximize the distance education experience. More information on the instructional model will be shared with the Board of School Trustees during tomorrow’s meeting.

The District says keeping kids at home is the best path forward, but some parents tell 8 News NOW they have some major concerns.

“I understand the reasoning of doing distance learning,” said CCSD parent Elizabeth Jeser. “We want to keep [the] spread of the virus down.”

However, Jeser says she is worried about her daughters having limited interactions, especially her 9th grader who goes to arts-based Las Vegas Academy.

“I don’t know how they’re going to do performing arts,” Jeser said. “I don’t know how they’re going to do plays. You can’t do plays distance learning.”

CCSD parents like Dana Berggren question if her children will get a good enough education.

“Are they understanding the concepts? Are they grasping, are they learning? So, that’s a concern with me, is who’s actually going to oversee,” Berggren said. “Do I, as a full-time working parent, have the ability to do that?”

Some other parents commenting on our 8 News NOW Facebook page are in favor of at-home learning. One parent wrote, “Until we get our cases under control, this is the safest route. Open up after we get this under control.”

As someone with medical conditions, Las Vegas High School teacher Ryan Fromoltz supports at-home learning.

“The virus is literally a life and death situation for me,” Fromoltz said.

Fromoltz says protecting students should be the number one priority.

“If we went back to work, and a kid died at school from catching the virus, or a teacher or an educator or support staff or an admin[istrator] died from catching the virus at work, that would be one death too many,” Fromoltz said.

Documents from CCSD’s presentation for Tuesday show that the hybrid model of both in-person and distance education is still on the table. It is up to the Board of Trustees and parents understand it is a challenging choice.

“These are difficult decisions to make,” Jeser said.

Under the distance education plan, all students would start at-home learning full-time on August 24th. The CCSD School Board of Trustees’ special meeting is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

