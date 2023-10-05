LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police showed up at a Las Vegas valley charter school Thursday morning when parents became upset after being called back to the school to pick up their children because the classrooms would be closed for nearly a week.

Some parents told 8 News Now they received a call less than 20 minutes after dropping their child off at TEACH Las Vegas charter school asking them to return to the school which is located on N. Rancho Drive north of W. Craig Road because it would be closed until Wednesday, Oct. 11.

There are more than 400 students at the school in grades ranging from kindergarten to 7th grade, according to the school’s website. School staff members told 8 News Now that the executive director resigned and 18 teachers are also leaving the school which opened in the fall of 2021.

Parents pick up students at Teach Las Vegas Charter School on Oct. 5, 2023. (KLAS)

A letter posted to parents on the school’s website Wednesday said executive director Andrea Moore voluntarily resigned from her position effective Friday, Oct. 6. The letter assured parents, “The school will operate as usual, with all existing students, teachers, and staff performing their usual, inspired roles.”

TEACH Las Vegas staff members told 8 News Now there was an emergency board meeting Friday, Sept. 29, after it was discovered the school’s custodian was a convicted felon. The custodian was fired.

The letter also pointed out some of the issues the school has faced and said there was significant room for improvement.

“As many of you know, prior to this leadership change, TEACH Las Vegas was already

experiencing academic, financial, and other challenges.”

The charter school authority board released the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation and we are in constant contact with the school’s board to mitigate the impact on students and families.” Jennifer Bauer, executive director, State Public Charter School Authority

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.